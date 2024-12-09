L.L.Bean is laying off between 50 and 75 employees at its corporate headquarters, or about 2% to 3% of its Maine-based staff, the outdoor clothing and equipment retailer said.

Spokesman Jason Sulham said the Freeport-based company “continues to evaluate the fluctuating retail landscape and adapt our organizational design to enable long-term growth.” He called it a “small, focused workforce reduction” that will be voluntary for some workers.

Affected employees will receive severance packages and outplacement services, Sulham said. The reductions are scheduled for March and will not affect L.L.Bean’s goal of hiring nearly 3,500 seasonal workers for the holidays, which represent about half its peak-season workforce.

It’s the second round of job cuts announced this year. L.L.Bean laid off customer service representatives in April and reduced its call center hours in response to more shoppers placing orders online.

Retail employment in Maine fell 2.7% in the second half of 2023 and into the start of this year. But it rebounded last spring, to 81,269, up from 80,418 in the first three months of last year, according to the state Department of Labor.

Nationally, the retail trade lost 28,000 jobs in November, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, after little net employment change over the previous 12 months. In November, employment declined by 15,000 jobs among general merchandise retailers, but 4,000 jobs were added by electronics and appliance retailers.

Consumer spending is a closely watched gauge of economic health, accounting for nearly 70% of the U.S. economy. Americans spent more in October, according to the most recent statistics. Retail sales rose 0.4% from September, which is a strong increase though less than the previous month’s 0.8% gain.

