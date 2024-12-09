Portland’s decision to divest from business with Israel does not go far enough. What about the Italians? The city should ban all city employees from eating Italian sandwiches (sorry, Amato’s) or enjoying gelato. I would also propose that all Chinese checkers games and Mexican train dominoes be banned within the city limits. Of course, Irish whiskey, French fries and Swedish meatballs should also be banned.

Since the Portland City Council is the bellwether for international politics, it needs to reconsider its decision to divest from Israel and, in the spirit of inclusion, also divest from the aforementioned countries.

Frank Siciliano

Westbrook

