Maine is likely to see some messy and potentially hazardous weather over the next few days, with 1-3 inches of snow overnight Monday followed by freezing rain Tuesday morning and warming temperatures later in the week that could lead to flooding in central Maine.

The freezing rain will create slick roads and dangerous driving during the morning commute Tuesday, said Derek Schroeter, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray. Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that state offices will open late Tuesday, at 10 a.m.

Schroeter said driving conditions should improve by late morning – but not for long.

“We got a pretty complicated, busy stretch of weather that’s coming in right now,” Schroeter said on a Monday evening phone call. “Tomorrow is going to be one weather event, and then we have another weather event that is coming on Wednesday.”

Schroeter said the storm Wednesday also could bring winds of up to 50 mph to coastal communities and 40 mph to inland areas, but he said it’s difficult to predict exactly how deep the gusts will penetrate.

Wednesday could shape up to be one of the warmest days of the winter season: forecasters expect a high temperature of 54 in Augusta, with snow-melting rains through Wednesday night. The weather service said the system will likely bring 2-3 inches of rain across the region.

“Model solutions suggest this rain could potentially be very heavy, with the added effects of snowmelt across the region,” the weather service said in its forecast Monday. “Flooding is possible and will need to be monitored closely for this late-season heavy rain event.”

In central Maine, the rain and warmer temperatures could melt the existing snow and create flooding, the weather service said.

The weather service said early indications show Wednesday’s warm-up may not reach the mountains and melt the snowpack quite as much, but that depends on an uncertain storm track.

Sunny conditions and near-normal temperatures will likely return Thursday, with highs near 42 in Augusta and 41 in Portland.

