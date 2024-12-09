Brunswick’s Merrymeeting Bay chapter of Trout Unlimited is hosting a holiday “Yankee Swap” during its Dec. 17 meeting.
Members and the public are invited to attend the Merrymeeting Bay monthly meeting of this national cold-water conservation organization at Sea Dog Brewing, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and Yankee Swap starts at 7 p.m. The event is free; dinner and drinks can be purchased.
All Yankee Swap participants are asked to bring a holiday-wrapped, new or lightly used fishing- or outdoor-oriented gift valued at $15. Participants will pick, unwrap and swap gifts according to game rules.
MMBTU monthly membership meetings are held at Sea Dog on the third Tuesday of each month, September through May. No admission fee. Open to members and non-members alike.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.