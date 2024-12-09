Brunswick’s Merrymeeting Bay chapter of Trout Unlimited is hosting a holiday “Yankee Swap” during its Dec. 17 meeting.

Members and the public are invited to attend the Merrymeeting Bay monthly meeting of this national cold-water conservation organization at Sea Dog Brewing, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and Yankee Swap starts at 7 p.m. The event is free; dinner and drinks can be purchased.

All Yankee Swap participants are asked to bring a holiday-wrapped, new or lightly used fishing- or outdoor-oriented gift valued at $15. Participants will pick, unwrap and swap gifts according to game rules.

MMBTU monthly membership meetings are held at Sea Dog on the third Tuesday of each month, September through May. No admission fee. Open to members and non-members alike.

