The Greater Freeport Community Chorus will present its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth.

Artistic Director Jesse Myers-Wakeman has chosen the featured work of the program, “Intimations of Immortality,” that draws its text from an ode by William Wordsworth with a vocal score by Michael John Trotta. “Magnificat” by Imant Raminsh is also on the program. The group will be accompanied by Kellie Moody and a chamber ensemble.

Admission is $12 at the door for adults; free for children under 18.

The Greater Freeport Community Chorus was founded in 1996 by the late Sukie Rice of Freeport. The chorus has established an annual scholarship in Rice’s name that is awarded to a local high school graduate planning to study music at the college level. The mixed voice chorus of nearly 50 members includes singers from 15 local Maine towns. Find out more about the chorus at gfccsings.org or on Facebook.

Copy the Story Link