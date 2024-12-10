Maine State Music Theatre is hosting a magical holiday event for families this Saturday: the MSMT Santa Sing-Along. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 14, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at MSMT Creative Studios, 22 Elm St., Brunswick.
This festive event will offer children the opportunity to meet the holiday icons, share their wish lists and take photos. To add to the holiday fun, Santa will lead sing-alongs of classic holiday songs every hour, inviting families to join in the seasonal cheer. A crafting station will be available where children can create holiday-themed keepsakes to take home.
“This event is a fantastic way for MSMT to give back to the community and share the joy of the holiday season,” Curt Dale Clark, MSMT artistic director, said in a prepared release. ” … we’re thrilled to provide opportunities like the Santa Sing-Along that bring families together and create lasting memories throughout the year. It’s a wonderful chance to celebrate the magic of the season right here in Brunswick.”
The MSMT Santa Sing-Along is free to attend, no reservations required.
For more information, contact MSMT at 725-8769.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.