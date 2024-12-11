The state agency that provides educational services for students with disabilities is experiencing “widespread” delays in processing payroll for contracted employees.

Child Development Services, or CDS, is part of the Maine Department of Education and provides early intervention and special educational services for disabled students up to age 5. The agency has nine regional sites, and contractors work in schools as speech, occupational, behavioral and physical therapists.

CDS works with approximately 345 contracted providers, according to DOE spokesperson Chloe Teboe. She couldn’t provide the exact number of contractors that have had delays in payment, but said the problem has “likely been widespread.”

In October, Teboe said, CDS experienced “significant turnover in fiscal staff,” which created challenges in the department.

“This did result in some disruption to on-time payments to contracted providers; however, CDS has maintained consistent and honest communication with them throughout the past three months, providing updates and apologizing for any inconvenience,” Teboe said.

She said CDS told contractors this week that they will receive their most recent payments by the end of this week “at the absolute latest.”

Teboe said in light of the delays, the department has been been hiring and training new employees, and has hired temporary financial staff to “bridge any gaps.” She said the Maine DOE also has stepped in to provide technical support and training.

“CDS is currently reviewing and considering updates to standard operating procedures to help streamline invoicing,” she wrote. “CDS plans to continue its communication with contracted providers in the meantime and hopes that this issue will be resolved soon.”

Staff turnover and system issues caused major payroll problems in Portland Public Schools two years ago. Hundreds of staff members were paid late or incorrectly, and the district is still dealing with issues that stemmed from the payroll crisis.

