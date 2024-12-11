NEWBURGH–With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Ron Taplin on December 1st, 2024. Born on February 7, 1953, Ron was a man of dedication, kindness, and unwavering support to those around him.

Ron spent his career as a mortgage broker and proudly owned and operated Maine Mortgage Services. His commitment to his work and his clients was well-known and respected. Prior to this, Ron served his country with honor as a member of the Navy, a testament to his selfless character and dedication.

Beyond his professional life, Ron was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Lynda, and a loving father to his sons, David and Jay. He was also a doting “cat dad,” known for his affection towards his feline friends. Ron had a remarkable ability to make others feel valued and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Ron’s passions extended into his personal interests. He shared a love of sports with his son David, particularly enjoying the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Boston Celtics. His bond with Jay was strengthened through their mutual admiration for Star Trek, a series that sparked countless hours of discussion and enjoyment.

Though no memorial services are planned, Ron’s family encourages those who wish to honor his memory to consider making a donation to the Forgotten Felines of Maine, a cause close to his heart.

Ron’s legacy of kindness, dedication, and love for his family and community will be remembered and cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

