NEWBURGH–With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Ron Taplin on December 1st, 2024. Born on February 7, 1953, Ron was a man of dedication, kindness, and unwavering support to those around him.
Ron spent his career as a mortgage broker and proudly owned and operated Maine Mortgage Services. His commitment to his work and his clients was well-known and respected. Prior to this, Ron served his country with honor as a member of the Navy, a testament to his selfless character and dedication.
Beyond his professional life, Ron was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Lynda, and a loving father to his sons, David and Jay. He was also a doting “cat dad,” known for his affection towards his feline friends. Ron had a remarkable ability to make others feel valued and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Ron’s passions extended into his personal interests. He shared a love of sports with his son David, particularly enjoying the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Boston Celtics. His bond with Jay was strengthened through their mutual admiration for Star Trek, a series that sparked countless hours of discussion and enjoyment.
Though no memorial services are planned, Ron’s family encourages those who wish to honor his memory to consider making a donation to the Forgotten Felines of Maine, a cause close to his heart.
Ron’s legacy of kindness, dedication, and love for his family and community will be remembered and cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.