8600 MINI-FLASHLIGHT BY KOEHLER FROM DALMATION FIRE EQUIPMENT

At three inches long, this flashlight is small enough to go on a key chain and bright enough to find something you drop in the dark—as long as it’s not your key chain.

$15 at dalmationfireequpment.com

BAND-AID HOLDER BY RURAL HILL CREATIONS

Digging around for a band-aid is never fun so make more room on your key chain for this clever bandage holder. Available in many colors and patterns, 5.5 inches.

Starting at $6.50 at etsy.com/shop/Ruralhillcreations

CLASSIC SD SWISS ARMY KNIFE BY VICTORINOX

This iconic tool now comes in bold colors and in just two inches includes: a blade, scissors, nail file, 2.5 mm screwdriver, tweezers, toothpick and, you guessed it, a key ring.

$24 at victorinox.com

“CAR SCENTS” AIR FRESHENER FROM TINDERLAND CANDLE

These refillable, non-toxic fresheners made in Cornish come in 18 different scents, including balsam fir, sandalwood, and “Breathe,” a blend of eucalyptus, peppermint and clove. They should last around 80 days.

$8.75 at tinderlandcandle.com

COLD AS F*** BEANIE BY ROGUE LIFE

This Lewiston company nails the weather report on an etched leather patch, then defends you from it with additional fleece lining inside the classic acrylic knit.

$25 at roguelifemaine.com

