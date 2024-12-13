A 2-year-old was flown from a crash that left three adults injured in Levant Friday afternoon, police said.

Maine State Police were called to the crash on Horseback Road shortly after 2:30 p.m., Troop Commander Aaron Turcotte said in a statement.

Edward Spencer, 54, was driving a Toyota RAV4 north when his vehicle struck a Jeep Renegade driven by 23-year-old Kallie Urquhart, Turcotte said. Spencer was seriously injured in the crash and transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was being treated for critical injuries.

The toddler, a passenger in Spencer’s car, was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center alongside a third passenger, who was taken by ambulance, Turcotte said. Urquhart was also injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and the department’s reconstruction team was called to the scene, Turcotte said.

Levant is a town of roughly 3,000 in Penobscot County, about 7 miles northwest of Bangor.

