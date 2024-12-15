GORHAM – Barbara Caiazzo, 75, of Gorham, passed away on Dec. 8, 2024. She was born Barbara M. Towle on Dec. 26, 1948 to George and Marilyn Towle of Standish.

She attended Standish schools and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School before earning a degree at the University of Maine at Portland, Gorham Campus, now the University of Southern Maine, where she met her future husband, William Caiazzo. According to legend, Barbara noticed Bill in the library their freshman year, and after informing her friends that he was the man she was going to marry, she walked up to Bill and introduced herself.

Barbara and Bill were married in June of 1971 and were inseparable during their 53 years of marriage. Barbara began her long teaching career the same year at the John Andrew school in Windham. She taught 1st and 2nd grades in Windham for 34 years, where she made many of her lifelong friends before retiring in 2006. She joined the Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators in 1991 and was an active member for many years, holding various offices and organizing support for local scholarships and state programs.

The ultimate connector, Barbara lived life with an exuberant energy and loved her friends and family deeply and generously. She could be counted on to be the first person on the dance floor, or to call or visit when times were hard. She was known for making photo scrapbooks for each of her grandchildren and her two youngest nieces, which she presented to them annually on their birthdays, filled with handwritten captions and dozens of photos of their adventures together over the past year.

She loved cats, Cher, margaritas with her girlfriends, finding out who or what she had in common with anyone she met, traveling with her friends and family, and supporting Maine theater as a regular patron of the Ogunquit Playhouse and Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick. She was deeply proud of both of her sons and all of her grandchildren. She was a consistent and enthusiastic spectator at road races and triathlons, band concerts, soccer games and theater productions.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Bill Caiazzo; her mother, Marilyn Towle; son, Michael Caiazzo and wife Katie, son, Greg Caiazzo and wife Kelly; grandchildren Jack Caiazzo, Hunter Caiazzo, Connor Caiazzo, Will Caiazzo and Andrew Caiazzo; siblings George Towle, Anita Bailey, Haydn Towle and wife Tamarra, and Cheryl Lewis and husband Ken; along with nieces Quinn Lewis, Bella Lewis, Jennifer Bailey Weiner, Amanda Bailey, Brianna Bailey, and Jessica Prevost, and nephew, Matt Bailey.

Visiting hours will be held at Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Chapel 76 State St., Gorham on Dec. 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The memorial service will be held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham, on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. where Barbara and Bill were parishioners for many years.

“If I could turn back time, I’d give it all to you.” -Cher

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara’s memory to the Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship fund benefiting students going into the educational field. Checks payable to:

Maine Beta Chapter –

Alpha Delta Kappa,

3 Shady Run Lane,

Gorham, ME 04038

