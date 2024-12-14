WELLS – Shirley M. Nichols, 89, of Wells, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 10, 2024, at York Hospital. Shirley was born on Nov. 5, 1935, in Medford, Mass., to Edward Smith and Ethel Geehan (Smith).

She graduated from Girls Catholic High School in Malden, Mass., and went on to marry her beloved husband, Walter Nichols, on June 11, 1956. Together, they were blessed with two children, Cynthia and Paul. Family was at the heart of Shirley’s life, and being a mother brought her great joy.

Shirley retired from Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where she spent many years of her career. She was also an avid animal lover, with a special fondness for dogs. Her cherished dachshund, Oscar, held a very special place in her heart. In her free time, Shirley enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and baking, but above all, she treasured spending time with her family. Her warm and caring nature left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Walter. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia of Wells, her son, Paul and his wife Debbie of Bedford, NH; her grandsons, Christopher and wife Samantha, and Keith and partner Katie; and her great-grandsons, Adrian, Bryson, and Domenic.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, Maine. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 236 Eldridge Rd, Wells, with interment at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunk, immediately following the mass.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., ME. http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to:

York Hospital

Attn: Hilary Leonard Office of Philanthropy

15 Hospital Drive

York, ME 03909 or to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

