PORTLAND – Gary Albert Devoe Sr., 87, passed away Dec. 6, 2024, at Fallbrook Commons in Portland, after a lengthy battle with dementia and failing health.
He was born in Caribou on July 24, 1937, to Albert and Dorothy Devoe. In 1955, he married Elizabeth Newcomb at Sacred Heart Church in Portland in 1955 and immediately went to work starting a family. He spent his career as a Portland policeman and dispatcher.
Gary was predeceased by his parents Albert and Dorothy, brother Garth, sister Caroline, wife Betty, his son Matthew, daughter Stephanie, and grandson Christopher. He is survived by his three sons Gary Jr. (Heidi) of Gorham, William (Janet) of Cumberland, and Albert of Heilbronn, Germany, daughter Stacey Hagerman, sisters Joyce Larby of Puyallup Washington, and Gloria (Richard) Pettingill of Cumberland, and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Per Gary’s request, there will be no service, but if you think of it, just raise a parting glass in his remembrance.
