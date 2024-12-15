KENNEBUNKPORT – Kingsley Vaughn Montgomery died on Dec. 9, 2024, at his home in Kennebunkport. Though he lived many decades with numerous medical issues, he never let those define him. His life reflected his dedication and service to his country, his love of Maine and the outdoors, and his interest in and support of those around him.

King was born on Jan. 18, 1944, in Sioux City, Iowa. The child of a military family, he spent his youth in a variety of places worldwide, and then joined the Army himself in 1967. Serving in the 101st Airborne Division in the Vietnam War, King was decorated four times for bravery in combat. His military decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, two Defense Meritorious Service Medals, two Air Medals, one of which was for Valor, three Army Commendation Medals including one for Valor, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

After retiring from the Army in 1990 as a Lieutenant Colonel, King worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency as a Senior Intelligence Officer, specializing in intelligence matters related to the Soviet/Warsaw Pact region, and later the Middle East. King received his B.S. in fisheries biology from Humboldt State University in California, and his M.A. in International Relations from American University.

King was an avid and excellent fly angler, and an accomplished wing shooter. Some of his favorite fishing venues have been Alaska, Labrador, the Caribbean, and the rivers of Maine. King was also an award-winning outdoor travel writer and photographer. He wrote a monthly column, The Sportsman’s Journal, in the Maine Sportsman’s Magazine, and his articles and photographs have appeared in numerous local, regional, and national publications.

King married his wife Elizabeth Grant in 2002, and they moved to Kennebunkport in 2014. In Maine, King was able to pursue his love of the outdoors, becoming increasing familiar with his new home state, and enjoying the wildlife photography opportunities it offered. Building on the sense of community he felt in Kennebunkport, King was actively involved with South Congregational Church UCC. He was a proud member of the Old Goats, and was continually engaged with other area social groups, friends and activities. He was moved by the support and appreciation he got in Maine as a combat-wounded veteran, a heart-warming contrast to what he experienced after his Vietnam service and days of convalescence. King was renown among his friends for his excellent cooking, his photography, his love of cats, his friendliness, his sense of humor, and his willingness to help others. He deeply touched the lives of all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.

King is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Grant; and his three sons from a previous marriage, Kingsley Jr., Bradley, and Jason Montgomery.

A memorial service for King will be held at South Congregational Church UCC in Kennebunkport, on Dec. 30, at 2 p.m.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit King ’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Donations in his memory may be made to the:

Outdoor Heritage Museum

PO Box 521

Rangeley, ME 04970 or:

Safe Haven Humane Society

1420 Post Rd.

Wells, ME 04090

Copy the Story Link