Bath-area schools are closed Monday after a “safety concern.”

In a brief post on social media and the district website, RSU 1 announced there would be no school Monday.

Bath police Chief Andrew Booth said the decision to close schools was made after the department was “made aware of a third-hand report of some statements made by an unknown person” related to safety at local schools.

“We are skeptical about the validity of these statements, but, out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the RSU 1 superintendent, we decided to close Bath area schools today while we investigate,” Booth said in a statement on social media.

RSU 1 includes Bath Middle, Dike Newell, Fisher Mitchell, Morse High, Phippsburg Elementary, Woolwich Central and Bath Tech.

Parents in neighboring MSAD 75, the school district covering Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham, were alerted of additional patrols in the district Monday.

According to a message sent to parents, the district was “made aware of a safety concern in another town. While there is no implied or direct threat to MSAD 75, we are taking extra precautions and have arranged for additional patrols in our district out of an abundance of caution.”

This story will be updated.

