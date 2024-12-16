Early last week, a statewide business publication reached out to me for comment about the PenBay Chamber — the fourth largest regional chamber in the state — ceasing operations. The organization shut their doors last Friday, Dec. 13.

When asked for comment, I went on quite the tangent of what many community organizations, chambers of commerce and trade associations are facing right now. I have a slightly edited version below with a bit of a silver lining at the very end. Take a look:

“We were as surprised as anyone to hear about the difficult decision the PenBay Chamber’s Board of Directors made announcing their ceasing of operations. Their announcement alluded to perhaps a new entity forming, and as a regional organization ourselves, we would commend that and offer any guidance we can to those community members looking to form something new, should any help be needed.

“There are many incredible businesses in that area who I’m sure would still love to be a part of the marketing, local events, networking and community building that the PenBay Chamber provided for the past decade to that region. Though the PenBay Chamber was only 10 years old, the programming they did was based on what the Rockland Chamber and Camden Chamber, provided those communities for years and years prior to the merger.

“There’s no question, that post-pandemic the role of chambers is different to what it was pre-pandemic. However, I’m not convinced the pandemic itself is entirely to blame, though the pandemic did accelerate our awareness of gaps in our businesses and barriers to employment. By that, I mean a core issue for all businesses is workforce.

“In 2015, I began looking at the number of baby boomers set to retire between 2020 and 2025 and was shocked at the impending cliff. We had 20%-30% of our workforce set to retire, and we didn’t have enough trained people in those fields to replace them (especially in the trades).

“The pandemic accelerated those retirements. Some people held on a bit longer then they had wanted — especially those who were still re-growing the wealth they lost during the housing crisis of 2007. Yet, once the pandemic hit, they retired. Additionally, people who have older family members or those with compromised immune systems, took a step back, too. Thus, on top of the retirements that were already coming, some came quicker.

“What has resulted for businesses is an adjustment to their work models. Some businesses went remote or hybrid-remote. Many are still understaffed because we don’t have the skilled and unskilled labor available in our communities. Cynics blame ‘work ethic’ and ‘handouts,’ but we have seen the emergence of societal factors that are a much greater factor than ‘laziness’ (which is what the prior two phrases are euphemisms for).

“During the pandemic, if I would potentially bring home COVID that could kill my grandmother or cancer-battling relative, then I don’t think I would have gone to work, either. Now look at other barriers, like child care as an example. If it is a financial loss for your family budget to pay child care so you can work part time, then I can see how you can’t work until you can find affordable, reliable day care.

“As a squarely middle-to-high income family, my wife works from home because we can only afford one child in day care per day, so she watches the other child while she works remotely — many families make this decision. If you don’t have family who can watch your kids, child care is a genuine barrier (just like transportation and housing are barriers, to name just a few).

“What does that mean for the businesses? It means some of your people work remote or they will go to an employer where they can work remote. It means being open less hours or less days of the week. And to get back to the original point, it also means less time a business leader may have to attend a chamber networking event or less budget to participate in chamber event sponsorship or chamber marketing programs. Of course, a business shouldn’t cut out those pieces when they are strapped for time or budget, because chamber programs help build your base, extend your reach and grow your networks. Yet, for those that view chamber membership as marketing, it becomes a luxury they can cut in their mind — even though it isn’t. Unplugging from your network is the worst thing you can do at a time when you need growth, but it can seem like a more credible solution than cutting payroll or other hard expenses.

“No doubt it is tough for businesses right now, and by proxy, it is tough for business organizations. All trade associations need to focus on ROI, value and being able to show actual tangible benefit to their businesses. No one stays with a chamber anymore because it’s the right thing to do. They need to see what they get. It’s what we try and do all the time at our chamber, and whatever the next evolution of a Camden-Rockland business association emerges, they should be looking at that, too.”

And now for the happy ending: To the numerous organizations, nonprofits and business associations that make it every year, with the support of so many businesses and volunteers, I say this to you: Congratulations, and keep up the good work.

This is tough stuff, and to maintain your relevance and to make an impact — such a grand impact that people give you money for your service and their most precious commodity of time — to help you build a vision and grow … it’s simply spectacular. You’re doing great work.

And to the volunteers, board members and business leaders who give of their time, talent and treasury to help make a positive impact throughout our region and state: You are heroic. Community heroes. We don’t tell you enough, so let me speak on the behalf of all and say thank you.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

