Maine will officially cast its Electoral College votes Tuesday, marking an important step toward finalizing the results of the November election and transitioning to a new presidency under Donald Trump.

The state’s four designated members of the Electoral College will meet at 2 p.m. in the House of Representatives Chamber at the State House in Augusta to cast ballots for president and vice president.

“The Electoral College is an important step in the peaceful transfer of power from one presidency to another,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who will convene the Electoral College in Maine. “While the process is archaic, the importance of peacefully transferring power is fundamental to our democracy.”

Maine’s four electors, selected by their parties, are Sen. Jill Duson, D-Portland, and Betty Johnson, both of whom are at-large; Jay Philbrick, who represents the 1st Congressional District; and Joel Stetkis, who represents the 2nd Congressional District. Johnson and Philbrick are Democrats while Stetkis is Republican and is the party’s Maine chairman.

Maine is one of just two states, along with Nebraska, that splits its electoral votes, with two votes going to the overall popular vote winner of the state and one to the winner of the popular vote in each Congressional District. Democrat Kamala Harris won three of Maine’s electoral votes this year while Trump, a Republican, won one vote in the 2nd District. Democrats therefore, get to choose three of the state’s electors, while Republicans can to choose one.

Tuesday’s proceedings will include remarks by Gov. Janet Mills, a presentation on the history of the Electoral College from Paul Mills, an attorney and the governor’s brother, opening and closing prayers and the singing of the national anthem.

Advertisement

The votes cast Tuesday by Maine and the other states will be reported to Congress, as well as the National Archives, U.S. District Court for the District of Maine and secretary of state’s office. Congress will then tally the Electoral College results from each state on Jan. 6,

States around the country will be convening electors on Tuesday to cast ballots. The college consists of 538 electors, with each state getting as many electors as it has members of Congress, and the District of Columbia receiving three.

To be elected president, the winner must get at least half of the total plus one, or 270 electoral votes.

According to the Associated Press, Trump collected 312 electoral votes compared to 226 for Harris. Trump also won the popular vote with 77.3 million votes, about 2.3 million more than Harris.

Related Maine joins push to send electoral votes to national popular vote winner

Earlier this year, Maine joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement among states to give all of their electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate wins the popular vote nationwide, rather than the candidate who won the vote in just that state.

The compact will only be activated after enough states join to control 270 Electoral College votes, the minimum number needed to win the presidency. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 17 states and the District of Columbia have enacted national popular vote laws and have committed 209 electoral votes so far.

An effort to overturn the new law through a people’s veto failed to gather enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot.

Copy the Story Link