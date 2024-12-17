Maine officially cast its Electoral College votes for president and vice president Tuesday.

Three votes were cast each for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, while one vote was cast each for President-elect Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

The results will be reported to Congress, which will tally Electoral College votes from each state on Jan. 6.

Maine is one of just two states, along with Nebraska, that splits its electoral votes, with two votes going to the overall popular vote winner of the state and one to the winner of the popular vote in each congressional district.

Democrat Kamala Harris won three of Maine’s electoral votes this year while Trump, a Republican, won one vote in the 2nd District. Democrats therefore, got to choose three of the state’s electors, while Republicans chose one.

The four electors were Democrats Jay Philbrick, Assistant Senate Majority Leader Jill Duson and Betty Johnson, and Republican Joel Stetkis, who is the party’s chairman in Maine.

The electors spoke briefly to their votes during a ceremony at the State House in Augusta.

Duson noted that while her preferred candidates, Harris and Walz, didn’t win the national election, she strongly supports the process that took place Tuesday. “I recognize the peaceful transition of power is paramount to protecting the progress we have made as a state and as a nation,” Duson said.

Philbrick also remarked on the importance of a peaceful transfer of power, and said America needs to come together under the incoming administration. “There are tough issues we need to tackle… I hope that in this chamber and the halls of Congress, Republicans and Democrats can come together to make progress,” he said.

Stetkis, the sole Republican, said his vote for Trump will “return the sovereignty of our borders, safety to our people and the prosperity of all of our families.”

“I am excited for the future of all our people under the unity leadership of President Donald J. Trump to once again get our country on the right track and make America great again,” Stetkis said.

