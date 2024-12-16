Staci P. Hanscom is director of education and public programs at Victoria Mansion in Portland. The stately Morse-Libby House, built in 1860, is decorated by designers each holiday season. This year’s theme is “Stories of the Season” and the house is open to the public through Jan. 5.

My perfect day in Maine would begin with a leisurely start: a delicious breakfast at The Sinful Kitchen (in Portland.) The peanut butter cup Belgian waffles fit the name perfectly, and for me, not much is better than peanut butter and chocolate. This wonderful indulgence, as you might expect, would either lead me to a food coma or out for a walk, preferably on the Prouts Neck Cliff Walk (in Scarborough.) The beautiful views of the rocks and Casco Bay are a soul-soothing way to burn off some of the indulgent calories, and my dog Bear loves to explore the seaweed and tidepools, as long as he doesn’t get wet.

While most people would assume that, as a history museum educator, I would love to spend my days touring the wonderful historic sites around the city, on this perfect day I am more likely to be found strolling through Portland’s Old Port, visiting shops such as Le Roux Kitchen, Lisa Marie’s Made in Maine, or the Maine Potters Market. I love local shops with art and handmade items, and kitchen stores are always full of intriguing items I don’t need, but would love to have. I would take a lunch break at El Rayo Taqueria for a burrito bowl, then eventually find my way to Anoche on Washington Avenue for a cider and some entertaining people-watching. Maybe a stop in some of the shops along Washington Avenue might be in order, especially if Portland Pottery is having one of their annual sales.

After all that, if I am feeling energetic, I might go take a class at Beacon Community Fitness, where the coaches make you work hard, but also make sure everyone always feels welcome. However, I might decide to take it easy on this perfect day and get out to enjoy my garden – it is definitely summer for my perfect day, in case you hadn’t already figured it out. Hopefully my family would join me to grab dinner, perhaps pizza from Brickyard Hollow, before watching the sun set from Falmouth Town Landing. Sitting on the docks, looking out over the boats and islands, always reminds me how lucky I am to have landed here.

