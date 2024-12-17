The cocktail bar Apéro launched recently in the former home of the Drift & Wander boutique in Biddeford.

Located at 20 Alfred St., the roughly 1,000-square-foot bar opened Friday. The venue seats 35, including 10 seats at the bar.

Co-owners Sophia Normantas and Marie Grasser – who are sisters and Biddeford natives – named the bar after a French term referring to drinks and snacks before dinner. Apéro offers a full array of cocktails, mocktails, wine and local beer, including the I’m Just a Traveller cocktail, featuring Buffalo Trace Traveller Whiskey, and Sheila Likes Tequila, a spicy dragon fruit margarita named for the owners’ mother.

Apéro’s food offerings include three sizes of charcuterie platters ($14-$42) and a crudités platter ($24). Grasser also owns the 4-year-old Charcutemarie in Saco, which offers custom charcuterie boards for weddings and other events. Normantas was previously a general manager for a Massachusetts-based restaurant group.

“We’re very excited to be part of the Biddeford community,” Normantas said. “We both grew up in Biddeford, and we feel like it’s so wonderful that we’re able to create this gathering space in our hometown, and to be able to do it together has been the most amazing experience.”

Apéro is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.

