Judges for the Wiscasset Marketfest’s Christmas Cookie Challenge on Dec. 7 sampled a variety of treats, including Cranberry Lime Snowballs, Gingerbread, Hot Cocoa Cookies and Molasses & Ginger. But the ultimate winner was the Double Chocolate Peppermint Bark Cookie baked by Becca Thayer of Wiscasset.

This year’s judges were Lily Burt from Jodie’s Café and Bakery; Daphne Cromwell, owner of D-Zerts by Daphne; and Shane McCarthy, manager of Water Street Kitchen & Bar. According to Ann Clifford, coordinator with Monique McRae of the cookie challenge, the judges took their roles very seriously and spent time viewing, tasting and conferring with each other.

Eleven local bakers from ages 8 to 84 took part in the challenge at Ækeir Brewing in Wiscasset Village. The 8-year-old was disappointed about not winning but declared her intention to return and try again in 2025, Clifford said in a prepared release.

After the judging, the public was invited to purchase the individually wrapped cookies for a donation. Clifford said the winning Double Chocolate Peppermint Bark Cookie, which she described as “amazing,” sold out within minutes. The purchase donations are given to Wiscasset’s Feed Our Scholars.

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

