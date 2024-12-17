River Arts in Damariscotta recently announced an opportunity for artists to kick off the new year with an upcoming members’ show. All current and new members are invited to submit one piece for this non-juried exhibition. Deadline for entries is 4 p.m. on Jan. 11. The show will run from Jan. 14 through Feb. 22. There will be a gala opening reception on from 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 18.

This exhibition will celebrate the talent of River Arts’ member artists and showcases the wide range of art being created in Maine. River Arts welcomes all media, including but not limited to painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, ceramics, original print making, drawing, encaustic and pastel. Works may be representational or abstract. This is a chance for artists to submit work which best represents their style for a salon-style exhibition.

All submitted works must be for sale, and River Arts retains 35% commission on sold works. There is a $15 hanging fee for participating. Entry and membership forms are available at the gallery or online at riverartsme.org. Annual dues for individual artists are $60; a household membership is $90.

Submissions are open to all current and new members. Artists may submit one piece measuring no larger than 30 inches in height or width including frame.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St., Damariscotta. For more information, email info@riversrtsme.org, call 563-6868 or visit the website. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

