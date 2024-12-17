The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is accepting contestants for its 4th Annual Maine High School Student Guitar Competition.

Maine high school students in grades 9-12 are required to submit a video of their performance by March 1, 2025, to be judged by members of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. The grand prize is a Martin guitar, donated by Northern Kingdom Music of Bangor. The prize will be presented to the winner at the 48th Annual Induction Ceremony & Show on May 18, 2025, at the Silver Spur in Mechanic Falls, at which time the winner will also perform on stage.

The 2024 winner was 14-year-old freshman Jack Marston of Cape Elizabeth High School. Past years’ winners include Owen Field of Hampden Academy and Maddie Yates of Greely High School.

Contestants are required to select and perform three country music pieces on guitar and will be judged on level of skill, ability to play in different keys and expression of phrasing. Video entries should be submitted on a thumb drive or DVD. For questions and to receive a complete copy of the Competition Rules and Official Entry Form, contact mariaholloway207@gmail.com or call 613-5411.

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame was founded in 1978. The museum is the only country music hall of fame museum east of Nashville. The 3,000-square-foot space in the lower level of the Silver Spur is a showcase for thousands of historic memorabilia accumulated over the decades, bringing to life and preserving the legacy of over 175 inductees from all over Maine. The museum is open year-round by appointment. To book a tour or visit the hall of fame, call 654-2227.

Copy the Story Link