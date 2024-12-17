When it comes to Christmas trees, the Pine Tree State apparently prefers plastic imposters over the more verdant, fresh-smelling real trees, such as the Balsam fir.

At least that’s what the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center found in a recent online survey of 823 Mainers.

The poll also sheds new light on Mainers’ favorite holiday movies, expectations for a white Christmas and preferred holiday greeting.

The survey, conducted on Dec. 12 and 13, found that 72% were planning to put up a Christmas tree this year, with 37% planning to use a plastic tree and 27% putting up a real tree. The percentage of people using real trees dropped by 8 percentage points from last year.

The poll found that Mainers with higher levels of incomes and education prefer real trees, while those aged 35 to 40 are more likely to have an artificial tree. Households with incomes below $45,000 and those over the age of 65 were least likely to have a tree.

Respondents said they preferred fake trees for several reasons: They already have one, and they make less of a mess, last longer and are better for the environment. Others fake tree fans cited concerns about fires or problems with pets.

Advertisement

Nearly 3 out of 4 of those who are sticking with real trees say they do so because of their appearance and smell. About half also said they want to support local growers and sellers.

Forty-one percent of those surveyed enjoyed the process of getting a real tree – whether it’s an epic quest to handsaw their own real tree or picking up a precut tree from a local dealer.

Twenty-eight percent of those surveyed didn’t plan to put up a tree – up from 23% last year. Their top reasons were because they lived alone, weren’t in the holiday spirit or didn’t have enough room.

When it comes to holiday movies, perhaps none better captures the trials and tribulations of selecting and cutting a tree (or digging one out of the ground with bare hands) than “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The 1989 classic, starring Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold, ranked as Mainers’ favorite Christmas movie – though it was tied with “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 12%.

Those films were followed by “A Christmas Carol,” “Elf,” “Home Alone” and “A Christmas Story.”

Mainers were upbeat about having a white Christmas, with 56% saying they expect snow while 26% said they weren’t sure. People in central and northern Maine were more optimistic in this regard at 68% and 56%, respectively. Only 43% of those in southern Maine expect a white Christmas.

About that whole “Merry Christmas” vs. “Happy Holidays” debate? Mainers prefer the former, with 66% indicating they like to say, “Merry Christmas.”

But nearly half (45%) didn’t really care what holiday expression they prefer to hear from a business, while 38% prefer “Merry Christmas” and 12% prefer “Happy Holidays.”

The poll had a margin of error of 3.4%.

Copy the Story Link