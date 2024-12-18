Freeport is a shopping destination for tourists and Mainers alike, with big retail chains being a major draw.

But for the last-minute holiday shoppers this season, Freeport has more to offer than your standard big brands. In fact, more localized businesses — both long-running and brand new — are great places to stop in for a uniquely Maine gift that you can’t get elsewhere.

The best part? While shopping local inherently has eco-friendly benefits and supports local economy, many of these shops also have eco-conscious products — a must at a time of year where consumerism is high.

Here are five downtown Freeport shops to visit this season.

Mother Tree

As a new kid on the block, this vintage shop has plenty to offer.

It opened on Black Friday this year and will be hosting a vintage pop-up shop until the end of the month before the owner starts renovating the space in January. Afterwards, customers can look forward to more items to check out and some community-oriented sustainability events.

“It’s all about sustainable fashion and the circular economy,” owner Greta Scheibel said.

The space features a wide variety of reasonably priced clothing, furniture, art and home goods. The shop also has gift cards and a play corner for kids while parents shop around. None of it is fast fashion, Scheibel noted, and a lot of it is locally sourced. Thankfully, Mainers tend to take good care of their clothing, she said.

The pop-up hours for Mother Tree are a bit hodge-podge, Scheibel said, so stop in if the door is open, or check the store’s Instagram — @mothertree.me — for hours.

Freeport Village Market and M.A.D.E.

Find all things made in Maine at not just one but two locations in downtown Freeport.

Owner Mellisa Wilkins said that the new storefront on Main Street, titled M.A.D.E. (short for Makers, Artists, Designers & Entrepreneurs), is an extension of Freeport Market located in Village Station. The aim, she said, is to bring in more community-focused things like a coffee or wine bar, makers space, and more.

For now, it combined with the original location offer goods from nearly 100 Maine vendors. Both locations have drawn in lots of customers, Wilkins said.

“December is typically our biggest month, and although we got off to a slower start this year — perhaps Christmas snuck up on everyone — shoppers are now out in full force,” she said.

Products include jewelry, holiday décor, wood products, gear featuring the original state flag and more. After this season, Wilkins said that there is an exciting year ahead for the business as with the new space there is potential to add in more small vendors.

“We need both — we need a balance of the big stores and the small stores,” Wilkins said. ” … Hopefully, we can balance that a little bit with this stuff.”

Check out some of the vendors and items online at freeportmarket.me. Visit the shop at 31 Main St. or in Freeport Village Station. Brick and mortars are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Sea Love

For those of you looking to give the gift of experience, look no further than Sea Love. Though not a hyperlocal business, this Southern Maine-founded franchise has 14 locations across the country, with two locations in Maine, one of which is right in downtown Freeport.

“We are a candle bar and a boutique, so if you don’t have time to make a candle, we have a bunch of coastal-inspired and local products for people to shop for and pick up in the store,” said franchise owner Rachael Salamon.

The company was founded by husband-and-wife duo Barry and Stacy Miller and focuses on supporting products and craftspeople that have minimal environmental impact. Salamon said that the materials are clean and free of harmful ingredients like carcinogens.

How does the candle bar work? Those making candles get to pick one of the over 100 fragrances available and a container, and are then guided by a team at Sea Love through the candle-making process. It’s also a BYOB space, so feel free to bring in something to sip while you craft.

“It’s just a fun and interactive experience for people to come in and make their own candles or reed diffuser, and it’s something fun to do with friends or family,” she said.

Classes can be booked at sealovefreeport.com, but customers can swing by at the 6 Mill St. location between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Island Treasure Toys

For parents looking for a place with more kid-friendly shopping, add Island Treasure Toys to the stops on your list. The Midcoast-based franchise recently moved its Freeport location from Bow Street to the former B.H. Bartol library, a historic building on Main Street.

“So many more people are discovering us,” co-owner Emily Drappi said of the new location.

Drappi and her husband, Paul, took over the business, which has been operating since 2011, five years ago. When they had the opportunity to upgrade to a bigger space in Freeport, they seized it. Now, the toy store has much more to offer, including more play space for kids as families shop around.

There are a couple deals still happening on some items this season, though a couple popular toys are already sold out, Drappi said. For instance, the stock for popular Air Toobz toy — a STEM-building air-powered toy — is already gone.

There are still plenty of other toys left and tons of stocking stuffers for fun-lovers of all ages. The store also offers giftwrapping.

Find the store at 55 Main St. in Freeport. This Midcoast business also has locations in Bath, Brunswick and Yarmouth. Visit the website, islandtreasuretoys.com, to find your nearest location.

Loom

Give the gift of luxurious, sustainably sourced fashion from Loom this year. The boutique opened in May, offering clothing, home accessories, vintage rugs and handmade items.

“I first-handedly experienced what fashion does to the world,” said owner Natalya Nikitina, who has a background in the fashion industry. This store aims to flip the unsustainable nature of clothing production on its head.

All the brands in the shop are sustainable, she said. This means that factories are proofed for ethical production, quality assurance and ethical workmanship. Some brands featured, such as luxury brand Neu Nomads, utilize eco-friendly dyes and biodegradable natural fibers to make clothing. There are also local and small artists featured in the shop as well.

“It’s been really well received,” Nikitina said, noting that people come from all over Maine to buy goods. “We’re super excited.”

The shop will be running a new sale of 25% off each day on different items until Christmas Eve. Nikitina also notes that the shop offers free shipping and can answer inquiries on their Instagram, @loomclothinghome, or over the phone at 577-0434.

The shop is located at 56 Main St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Nikitina said that the plan is to close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

