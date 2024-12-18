This time of the year is simply exhausting, and with the dark nights, everything feels heavy. While nesting is a powerful antidote, we also need to find other forms of light. I imagine our newly renovated Annex space as a cozy space in which to nest in community and feel the nourishment of eclectic live music (and other sorts of performing art). This Thursday and Friday will offer a taste of this notion with back-to-back shows that are totally distinct and excellent.

Friday night will be the Chocolate Church premiere of acclaimed guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto. Hailing from Kyoto, Japan, Tsukamoto is celebrated for his unique fusion of folk, jazz and world music. His performances are described as eclectic, immersive and mesmerizing, taking audiences on an impressionistic journey. His is a combination of quiet virtuosity in the fingerpicking and layered with resonances. He has performed frequently in Boston where The Herald wrote, “Tsukamoto has the ability to transport listeners.” And for those on the jazz tip, the Jazz Review zealously recommended his performances for his “chops, passion and warmth.” Again, I see being at a show like this, this time of year, as a tonic of sorts.

On the night before, Thursday, chapter 2 of Groovetide’s monthly musical journey, “Sunshine Songbook.” Groovetide’s five-piece ensemble taps into the spirit of legends like the Grateful Dead, The Beatles, the Allman Brothers, Phish and Cream. They blend timeless grooves with their own flair, creating passionate, improvisational rock. Very different than the following night, but in my mind, it’s another form of basking — some call it vibing – nestling, perhaps, and letting layers of sound nourish your soul.

In the coming year, we are excited to continue unfolding possibilities of this newly renovated space. Yes, it will include intimate and eclectic shows throughout the winter but also some rad community theater, comedians, poets, puppetry and more. Oh, in case it’s not apparent, your ideas and experiments are always welcome!

Thursday night is Groovetide at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $10. Hiroya Tsukamoto is on at at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and tickets are $20. Tsukamato is also offering a guitar-playing masterclass on Saturday morning. Reservations are necessary.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at The Chocolate Church Arts Center.

