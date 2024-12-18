As 2024 draws to a close, we thought it would be fun to review the ideas we shared with you over the past 12 months. Here are some thoughts and advice we think are worth repeating.

Ways to enrich our lives with technology

1. The winter solstice has almost passed, so it’s time to think about spring! Excellent educational resources to help with springtime topics such as gardening, farming, landscaping, pest control and invasive species can be found at the Cooperative Extension at the University of Maine. The Maine Organic Farmer’s Association has a full calendar of spring events on its website, too.

2. Make a video. Your smartphone has video capabilities that allow you to shoot, edit and send a completed video to someone via email. How about a video update of key events in your life this past year? A couple of interesting stories about travel, family events or job changes. Check out the how-to-make-a-video tutorials on YouTube.

3. Explore podcasts. Apple users will probably access Apple’s Podcast. Many folks use Spotify for music, but it is also a good place to listen to podcasts. A Reddit post shows many Android users like PocketCast and Podcast Addict.

The apps all have lists of suggestions of podcasts ranging from true crime to pop culture to politics to history, and so on. There is something for everyone.

Don’t get fooled or taken advantage of while online

1. Do not use a debit card when shopping online. If your debit card is compromised, scammers can directly access any bank accounts connected to you. Use a credit card to make payments for online purchases. It’s also a good idea to set up instant notifications when your card is used. If someone else uses it, you’ll know right away.

2. Thomas Jefferson stated that a well-informed electorate is a prerequisite to democracy. Consider using sites like factcheck.org to stay informed. According to its mission statement, it’s a “nonpartisan, nonprofit “consumer advocate” for voters that aims to reduce deception and confusion in U.S. politics.

3. Be cautious about amazing offers when buying a new phone! The ads by various companies offering smartphone plans often sound terrific, but the math behind them isn’t. For example, one ad offered a free iPhone 16 but required one to upgrade their phone plan, which would have nearly doubled the cost of the “free” iPhone.

4. The public library in Albuquerque has an extensive list of things to look at when trying to identify a fake. Things to look for include:

• Is it a Facebook meme? Not the best source for reliability.

• Is there more than one news report of the incident? If we can only find an image or a story in just one place, chances are it’s fake.

• Does the website end in lo or com.co? These additions to a URL often indicate a fake source. We also need to scrutinize URLs in social media, our emails and texts. Often a glance at the URL seems legitimate; however, a closer look may identify an irregularity such as the shape of a letter. Don’t believe the content or open a link.

Take command of your devices

1. Most folks use their cell phones daily, so having enough battery power is important. Apps running in the background are big drains on mobile data and storage space. If you are draining your battery quickly, running low on memory or running up your data usage, review your apps. Most phones have an option under their Settings menu, often tied to Network Settings — where you can view app data usage. You can customize settings for when these apps run, pause them temporarily or even delete them completely depending on your needs.

2. Plan and be prepared when you travel. Before leaving home, double-check that you packed all the necessary power cords and chargers. Also, check your phone and internet plan before you go. Are Canada and Mexico part of your plan? What about other places around the world? Check with your provider so you are not surprised with a huge bill when you return.

3. Purchasing a new phone this holiday season? Here are several things to consider: storage for photos, videos, apps and files; battery life; screen size and quality; and availability of software updates. Do some research on the phone(s) you are considering, both their features and what experts say about them.

Ed’s big surprise

He needed a new windshield. Surprise, the new windshield needed to be recalibrated after installation. Recalibrated? A piece of glass? New cars have multiple sensors embedded in the windshield including a car’s advanced safety and driver assistance systems. Technology marches on and once simple processes have become more complicated.

We at BoomerTECH Adventures look forward to 2025 and staying connected with you through our Times Record columns. Do you have something you wish we would discuss? Leave your ideas in the comments. Thanks!

In the meantime, visit our website to explore our many resources related to the digital world including our online courses available through adult ed programs. We are learning as much as we can about AI — how about you?

BoomerTECH Adventures (boomertechadventures.com) helps boomers and older adults navigate the digital world with confidence and competence. Active boomers themselves, they use their backgrounds as Maine teachers to support individuals and groups with online courses through Maine Adult Education (tinyurl.com/BTAclasses) articles, videos and presentations to organizations upon request.

