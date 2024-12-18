The Tenants Harbor General Store in St. George is now under a contract to be sold, according to its online listing on Midcoast Realty Group.

The nearly 125-year-old property at 16 Main St. was listed for $725,000 on the MRG website, now updated to say the property is under contract. The store was one of many of Linda Bean’s commercial properties in the Midcoast.

Bean died in March this year. Her businesses fell under the umbrella company known as Linda Bean’s Perfect Maine, which was founded in 2007, and spanned several fields including lodging, food and waterside tours on Bean’s 42-foot lobster boat.

She also owned the Port Clyde General Store that was destroyed in a fire. Naomi Gettle, the general manager of St. George Peninsula Properties, confirmed that the Port Clyde store, temporarily run by the Monhegan Boat Line, is still open.

Her estate was left to trustees of the Linda L. Bean Revocable Trust. The Courier-Gazette reported over the summer that other paperwork filed May 9 in the Knox County Registry of Probate lists her three sons — Jason Clark of Port Clyde, Nathan Clark of Tenants Harbor and Kevin Clark of Port Clyde — as trustees.

Laura Sitterly contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.

