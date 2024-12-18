The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority this week sent answers to the Environmental Protection Agency, 2 1/2 months after the EPA asked for information related to last summer’s toxic foam spill.

In the federal agency’s letter, dated Oct. 1, Director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division James Chow cited a requirement in the Clean Water Act, stating that MRRA had 30 days to respond, though MRRA requested an extension to Dec. 17.

The response includes a narrative on what happened and how the Authority responded to the spill, as well as 26 exhibits of information, including invoices, correspondence with authorities like the Navy and updates from the Department of Environmental Protection in the aftermath of the spill.

The documents also noted that MRRA was not asserting any business confidentiality claims, though it would need to supplement the response with ongoing work to address the spill.

This story will be updated.

