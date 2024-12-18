In 2017, I came down with a serious illness. It took weeks for the doctors to find a correct diagnosis. I was in and out of three different hospitals. Finally, I had surgery and slowly recovered. During this difficult time, the doctors and nurses who treated me were – to put it simply – kind. If a doctor or a nurse looked me straight in the eye and gave me a pat on the shoulder or a kind word, it made my day. With this encouragement, I was positive and wanted to participate in my treatment.
After this experience, I went out of my way to be kind and respectful to other people. My neighbors, store clerks, strangers. My wife asks me why I’m always talking to strangers.
Mother Teresa said it best: “If you want to help yourself, help someone else.” Good advice. With the Christmas season right around the corner, we can all practice random acts of kindness. Hey, it works.
John Cross
Tenants Harbor
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.