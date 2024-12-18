In 2017, I came down with a serious illness. It took weeks for the doctors to find a correct diagnosis. I was in and out of three different hospitals. Finally, I had surgery and slowly recovered. During this difficult time, the doctors and nurses who treated me were – to put it simply – kind. If a doctor or a nurse looked me straight in the eye and gave me a pat on the shoulder or a kind word, it made my day. With this encouragement, I was positive and wanted to participate in my treatment.

After this experience, I went out of my way to be kind and respectful to other people. My neighbors, store clerks, strangers. My wife asks me why I’m always talking to strangers.

Mother Teresa said it best: “If you want to help yourself, help someone else.” Good advice. With the Christmas season right around the corner, we can all practice random acts of kindness. Hey, it works.

John Cross

Tenants Harbor

