WATERVILLE – Janet F. Mitchell, 93, of Waterville, Maine passed away peacefully on December 16, 2024, surrounded by her large and loving family in her family home of 67 years.

﻿Born in Portland, Janet, the youngest of seven children, was raised in Westbrook by her parents Paul “Ginger” Fraser and Phyllis (St. Clair) Fraser. Her father Paul, injured in WWI on the battlefields of France, passed away when Janet was just 6 years old. Phyllis ultimately moved her large family to Waterville to work at her beloved alma mater Colby College when Janet was in high school. It was at Waterville High School that Janet met the love of her life, Robbie Mitchell. After graduation from Waterville High School in 1950, Janet attended Colby College as did her mother, father, and many siblings. She and Robbie were married on June 27, 1953. Janet completed her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Colby after years of summer school graduating in June 1974.

﻿Janet and Robbie raised seven children, affectionately dubbed the “Magnificent Seven,” in Waterville. While Robbie traveled extensively for his job with the FDIC, Janet not only took care of the children but worked fulltime as an Elementary School Teacher for 25 years retiring finally in 1991. Her students and colleagues alike loved and respected her. She could quiet an unruly classroom of 4th graders with merely a look – a look her own children knew all too well!

Janet had many passions revolving primarily around her love of literature, art, and gardening. She served as a Docent at the Colby College Art Museum for many years and was an active member of the Waterville Women’s Club, the Waterville Area Art Association, the Waterville Historical Society, and the Central Maine Garden Club. She served on the Board of Directors of the Senator George J. Mitchell Scholarship Research Institute and the Waterville Women’s Association. Active in civil affairs, Janet also served as the Warden for Waterville’s Ward 3 for many years.

﻿One of her favorite pastimes was her book club, Readers Epicurious, a group of dear friends who loved reading, scintillating conversation, and good food and wine. Janet was a voracious reader who usually had 3 or 4 books going at any one time. Her love of literature and philosophy were gateways for her very active intellect and curiosity about the world around her. She was an accomplished tennis player whose ferocious forehand defeated many a foe on the courts. Janet also loved traveling with family and friends throughout the US, Europe and Mexico.

﻿Even with all of these varied interests, the centerpiece of Janet’s life was her large, diverse, incredible family. She welcomed everyone into her family with an open mind and open arms. Her quiet strength and dignity, sly sense of humor, pride in her Scottish ancestry and Robbie’s Lebanese heritage, has left a lasting impression on her 30 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Although Janet’s life was marked by personal tragedy, including the early passing of both of her parents, her husband, and two siblings, she never lost her unwavering sense of optimism and her belief that family ties and memories transcended loss and death. Her final message to her family was “I leave all of you with this age old adage – To thine own self be true.” Her truth was her family.

﻿Janet is survived by her children Robert Mitchell and his wife Judy, Ann Mitchell, Carol Mitchell and her husband Deen Haleem, Mary Mitchell Friedman, Peter Mitchell and his wife Louella, James Mitchell, and Joseph Mitchell. She is also survived by sister-in-law Barbara Atkins, brother-in-law Senator George Mitchell and his wife Heather, sister-in-law Joan Fraser, and a veritable legion of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, all of whom she cherished. A special bond between Janet and her eldest granddaughter Jessica was a highlight of her life.

﻿Janet was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert, her parents Paul and Phyllis Fraser, her father and mother-in-law George and Mintaha Mitchell, her siblings Robert Fraser, Gordon Fraser, Mary Woods and her husband Chester Woods, Ada Fitzpatrick, Constance White, and Haddon Fraser and her in-laws Paul and Yvette Mitchell, John and Prinella Mitchell, Edward Atkins, and her son-in-law Harold Friedman.

﻿Janet’s family would like to thank Cindy Clapperton for her compassionate companionship and caregiving over the past two years, and also Crystal Marabelle and the team of caregivers from ICare of Maine for their kindness over the last few months.

﻿A Celebration of Janet’s life will be held in the spring, her favorite time of year when the flowers are in bloom and the birds are singing.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home 10 Elm Street, Waterville, Maine. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences to Janet’s family may be shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Janet’s name to:

the Alfond Youth & Community Center

126 North St.

Waterville, ME 04901

(www.clubaycc.org) or:

the Mitchell Institute

75 Washington Ave

Suite 2E

Portland, ME 04101

(www.mitchellinstitute.org)

