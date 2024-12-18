HALLOWELL – Jean M. Hayes, 90, long time resident of Hallowell, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at her daughter’s home in Portland with her loving family by her side. She was born in Augusta on Oct. 17, 1934, the daughter of the late Brian R. Marson, Sr. and Norma (Buzzell) Marson.

Mrs. Hayes was a graduate of Cony High School; she moved to Hallowell upon her marriage and lived in the city for 70 years. Jean was a long-time member and supporter of St. Matthew’s Church in Hallowell. She, along with Clara Roy and Margaret Reed provided many crafts and baked goods to the Christmas fair as well as hosted Saturday night church suppers.

She had been employed for many years for the Hall-Dale School District, serving in many capacities, including being an Ed Tech for the School. Outside of her family, teaching the students of School Administrative District #16 was her greatest joy. Jean taught with love, kindness, and a great deal of humor.

Jean was dedicated to the city and people of Hallowell. She was a cub scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader. Jean was the chair of the recreation committee which provided seniors with meals, Christmas parties with Santa for the children, and oversite of the summer recreation program. She later became a member of Hallowell’s Town Council, serving Ward 2.

We would be remiss if we did not mention mom’s favorite club membership. She was a charter member of the “Sip and Suck Club” held at the Malloy residence where a group of Hallowell’s finest citizens met frequently. A lot of laughs were had, and beautiful lifelong memories were made.

Jean is survived by her husband of 72 years, Richard M. “Dick” Hayes of Portland; two sons, Sam Hayes and his wife Carrie of Bancroft and Andrew Hayes and his wife Yvette of Brunswick, Md., two daughters, Sandra Hayes and her husband Ken of Portland and Ashley Hayes and her partner Jeanne Harbinson of Lewiston; a brother, Brian R. Marson, Jr. and his wife Linda of South Portland; five grandchildren, Courtney, Acadia, Sophia, Cameron, and Ethan; one great-grandchild, Cole; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may visit on Friday, Dec. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Christ Church Episcopal Church, 2 Dresden Ave., Gardiner. A burial will be in the spring in Hallowell Cemetery, Hallowell.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers please consider donations in Jean’s memory be made to:

Hubbard Free Library,

115 Second St.,

Hallowell, ME 04347,

or your charity of choice.

Copy the Story Link