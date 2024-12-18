Three men were arrested in York County after police say they nearly tricked a man into paying them $100,000 in cash.

The 82-year-old victim from Alfred had already paid them $50,000. The men were about to collect the rest Tuesday night when the York County Sheriff’s Office intervened.

The trio — two men in their 20s and a 50-year-old — had tricked the man into thinking he had received a fraudulent payment on his bank account that he needed to pay back in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Each man was charged with one count of theft by deception, a Class B crime that carries up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. They made their first appearances in court Wednesday afternoon but did not yet have to enter pleas to the charges, according to a court clerk.

The men had no attorneys listed in court records Wednesday. They are being held on more than $100,000 in bail.

The men have New York addresses, and all three are originally from China, according to Sheriff William King. Two of the men were in the United States illegally, King said, and one had a green card.

