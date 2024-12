Film

Dec. 19

“Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport” (2000): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Dec. 20

“Christmas Vacation” (1989): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Dec. 21

“Die Hard” (1988): Rated R, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

Dec. 26

“The African Queen” (1951): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Dec. 27

“Godzilla Minus One” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Dec. 28

“Wild Robot” (2024): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

Music

Dec. 19

Flash Allen Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Dec. 20

Yellow Sun Wreckers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $7. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Continental Shakedown: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Advertisement

Dec. 21

Travis Humphrey; Denny Breau: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Bad Habit: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 22

Doc and Dave Trio: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Dec. 26

Advertisement

The Lords: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Brian and Al: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Dec. 27

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Pete Witham and the Cosmik Zombies: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Dec. 28

Advertisement

Bonnie Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Dec. 29

TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Off The Charts: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Theater/Dance

Dec. 21 & 22

“A Victorian Nutcracker”: Portland Ballet, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $46-$56. porttix.com

Dec. 22

“A Very Nutty Nutcracker”: Portland Ballet, 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $30.50, $18 seniors, students, and ages 12 and under. porttix.com