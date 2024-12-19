Historical calendars

The 2025 Gorham Historical Society calendars with the theme “Gone But Not Forgotten” are available for $10 each.

The calendars can be purchased at Gorham town offices, 75 South St.; Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.; or by calling historical society President Suzie Phillips at 892-9847.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood donation drive on Thursday, Dec. 19, between 1 and 6 p.m. at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham.

For blood donor appointments, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org/give.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 18, 1974, that Ruth Bachelder was in charge of the Sunday School Christmas party at the South Gorham Free Will Baptist Church.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Dec. 12 that the U.S. public debt was $36,133,463,898,632.02.

