The recurring and contentious and divisive theme of substituting “holiday” for “Christmas” reached its apotheosis in the caption for the Portland Christmas tree on Nov. 21 that described it as the “holiday tree.”

And at the risk of offending all our lovable warlocks and wizards, and pagans and atheists, and in particular, the widespread media outlets too numerous to lovingly embrace, who have changed “Christmas” to “holiday,” may I remind them that “Christmas” came before “holiday” and if it was not for the former, we would not have the latter, which as we all know, was not exactly a “holiday.”

Christmas is the one day of the year that the Prince of Peace and Love gave to the world to bring us together, and not many people should feel seriously offended, or even faintly discommoded by calling Christmas what it is. So Merry Christmas to all and everyone both in the media, and outside of it.

Bartholomew O’Dwyer

Cumberland Center

