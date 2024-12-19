The president-elect attended the venerable old Army-Navy football game last week and strutted around like a proud peacock. He filled his luxury box with a blackguard of his questionable Cabinet nominees and a former Marine who was recently acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a mentally ill Black man in a 2023 subway incident. The man died due to a chokehold/stranglehold that was applied to his neck for six minutes, according to witnesses.

Midshipmen and cadets in the stadium were observed displaying – however so subtly – the “white power” finger high sign. It was a field day for MAGA and the soon to be inaugurated next administration.

But is this the America we seek as a country, a regime of strongmen arrogantly displaying this strongarm policeman like a circus animal as they salivate in anticipation of their post-inaugural payday? Indeed, this is what was promised all during the campaign.

Jon St. Laurent

Windham

