One of the many perks of winter is that El Rayo Taqueria in Portland and Scarborough runs a fabulous deal on Tuesdays for, you guessed right … tacos!
Both locations offer nine types of tacos, and with the one exception of the carne asada (steak), they cost just $3 all day and night on Tuesday throughout the winter. Normally you’d pay $3.95 to $5.95 each. Choose among pescado (fish), al carbon (char-grilled chicken), fried shrimp, carnitas (pork), avocado, sweet potatoes and a few others.
What’s more, the taco plate — two tacos with rice and organic black beans, topped with crema, cotija and cilantro — is also on special. Normally $13.95, they’re $8.95 on Tuesdays.
If you happen to pop in during 4-6 p.m. on any given day, you can also enjoy happy hour beverage deals. House margaritas are $7.50 and Tecate, Corona and Pacifico beers are $3.
El Rayo Taqueria, 2 Free St., Portland and 245 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough. To see the complete menu for both locations, head to elrayotaqueria.com.
