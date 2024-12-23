A Portland man was found dead in his Back Cove home after a fire in the basement.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a death involving a fire at a house at 34 Bayview Drive around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday. State police identified the man as 78-year-old Lester York.

The single-family home was built in 1940 and has been in York’s family for generations, city property records show. The basement fire didn’t cause any structural damage, according to Shannon Moss, the spokesperson for the fire marshal’s office.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Office of Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the cause of the fire and York’s death. Neither appear to be suspicious, Moss said.

