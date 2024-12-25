Hires, promotions, appointments

Andrew Zarro was hired as executive director for the Bicycle Coalition of Maine beginning next month. He has held the position of director of community partnerships at the Greater Portland Council of Governments, as well as outreach and development director at GrowSmart Maine.

Olivia Pol joined Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader as a real estate agent on its Scarborough team.

Malone Commercial Brokers added Ellie Nash as broker assistant and Tara Shannon as operations and marketing assistant. Nash is a recent graduate of the University of Southern Maine, earning a bachelor degree in business administration. Shannon is a former contemporary art gallery owner in New York.

Giving back

The Maine Community Foundation awarded $222,443 to 19 organizations serving Greater Portland with its Welch Charitable Fund in 2024. Recipients include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine to expand and renovate the Portland Clubhouse and construct a new teen center; Milestone Recovery for renovations and repairs to its homeless shelter for people with substance use disorder; and Woodfords Family Service for its Expeditions Community Support Program that offers health and wellness opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Copy the Story Link