SOUTH PORTLAND – Theodora J. Leighton, 91, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2024, at her residence in South Portland.
Teddi was born in Portland on Aug. 7, 1933, the youngest of the seven children of George P. and Mabel A. (Anderson) Jackson.
She attended Portland schools, graduating from Deering High School in 1951. She also attended Northeastern Business College.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2025, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105
