Communities across the Midcoast are preparing an array of New Year’s celebrations to turn the page on 2024.

During the final day of 2024, Bath will host its annual ringing of the Paul Revere Bell at 11:45 a.m. at Hallet’s Clock at the intersection of Front and Centre streets following a community sing of “The 12 Days of Bath.” After the bell is rung 12 times, a community singing of “Auld Lang Syne” closes out Bath’s traditional celebration of the New Year.

Meanwhile, in Brunswick, a New Year’s Eve party is being held at Tonic, located at 7 Dunlap St. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. and features live music and dancing. The Neighbors will take center stage to play crowd-favorite songs, and late-bloomer music producer, singer and songwriter DJ Ali Hart will follow up the entertainment beginning at 9 p.m.

There are a couple of events to celebrate the transition to 2025 in Freeport, with a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Harraseeket Inn. A special reservation is needed between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., which is $95 per person, offering a special menu suited for the New Year.

Also in Freeport is a Taco Tuesday New Year’s Eve Fiesta at Athena’s Cantina and Oasis Dessert Bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. Guests are encouraged to wear their best sparkly outfits for karaoke hosted by Ben Shockley.

In Topsham, the Downeast Friends of the Folk Arts are holding an evening of contra dancing for its 25th Annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza to bring in the new year with dueling callers between Hannah Chamberlain and Maggie Robinson and a dueling band between T-Acadie vs. Willy Clemetson and Ben Foss. The extravaganza begins at 8 p.m. at the Topsham Grange Hall at 47 Pleasant St., admission being $20 at the door.

Midcoast Mainers have plenty of choice when it comes to celebrating the New Year with friends and loved ones as the final hours of 2024 quickly tick away.

For other New Year events, take a look at The Times Record’s calendar.

Copy the Story Link