In 2024, our paper brought readers big stories on housing, infrastructure, environmental issues and more.

Here’s a rundown of some of the top stories from 2024.

Emergencies and disasters

The Times Record covered accidents and more over the course of the year, but two stories stood out the most.

The firefighting foam spill

In August, Brunswick experienced Maine’s worst firefighting foam spill in decades. The PFAS-containing foam, which was released when a fire suppression system inside a hangar at Brunswick’s airport malfunctioned, has prompted a massive environmental and public health monitoring effort that has so far cost $774,000. The spill has also drawn scrutiny from residents and businesses about how the emergency was communicated to the public, and prompted ongoing debates over who should be accountable for the toxic chemicals.

Damariscotta fire

The Schooner Landing Restaurant and Marina was destroyed in an early Sunday morning fire this year. The historic pier, originally part of Cottrill’s Wharf, was a hub for tourists and locals at the turn of the 20th century. An investigation into the incident ultimately ruled the fire an accident, caused by an electrical malfunction.

Environmental efforts

The Times Record reported on several environmental topics this year ranging from trees to wildlife habitats.

One popular story explored how Phippsburg used Christmas trees in its restoration efforts. After high water levels and erosive waves flattened the dunes along Popham Beach State Park last winter, 450 recycled Christmas trees were laid down along 2,000 feet of the beach to rebuild beach elevation. The idea was inspired by similar efforts in New Jersey and North Carolina and a successful trial at South Portland’s Willard Beach in 2023.

Housing

The Midcoast was among many regions that attempted to address Maine’s housing crisis and the debates surrounding it. While many new developments and renovation projects kicked off in towns this year, some residents worried about affordability.

Wilbur’s Woods

Wilbur’s Woods, an affordable housing project spearheaded by Maine-based developer GreenMars, entered the Brunswick housing scene to bring below-market rate condos and an affordable apartment building to McKeen Street. The project hit a few roadblocks when residents appealed the project’s approval, sparking a lengthy review process with Zoning Board of Appeals, which ultimately shot down all arguments against the project. Despite the delays, the project is now underway and broke ground this fall.

Rent hikes at mobile home parks

Residents of a Bowdoin mobile home park went through a series of rent hikes following the park’s sale to a New York-based real estate firm in 2021. The series of rent increases left some residents like Jerry Highfill, a 78-year-old Air Force veteran who has lived in the Mountain View Estates mobile home park for 20 years, on edge.

Animals that captured hearts

The Times Record has covered several animal-focused stories this year, including the recent news of a retired breeding horse finding her forever home and how to spot birds in the dead of winter.

Dogs from Kabul

Thirteen dogs from Kabul, Afghanistan also captured hearts when they arrived in Woolwich this past summer. The canines made the 7,000 mile journey with hundreds of other dogs and cats as part of a $800,000 endeavor spearheaded by the Kabul Small Animal Rescue. The 13 pups brought to Maine were settled into foster homes through Passion for Pets to prepare for adoption.

Bath osprey nests

A few birds in particular — a couple of West Bath ospreys — garnered attention when Central Maine Power removed a well-known nest from a utility pole on Route 1 in April. Amid outrage and debate over osprey and powerline safety protocols, the utility installed a new perch along the highway that the birds ultimately snubbed. The pair later attempted to rebuild on the same utility pole from which they were evicted. CMP has since moved the alternative nesting site farther away from the road in hopes it will make for a better nesting site.

A year of milestones for Bath Iron Works

In 2024, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works won millions in funding (including a recent passing of a national defense spending bill), christened a new destroyer, and launched renovations for a new employee childcare center in Brunswick.

One popular story covered Bath Iron Works’ christening of its 41st guided missile destroyer, the USS Patrick Gallagher. Minister Seán Fleming for the Diaspora and Overseas Development for Ireland attended the summer event alongside U.S. government officials, members of Congress and representatives of the U.S. Navy. The christening also drew protests against the warship which led to several arrests.

Aging infrastructure gets upgrades

Some Midcoast infrastructure received a much-needed a facelift in 2024. Two projects involving sidewalks and a bridge stood out to readers this year.

The dam FJW bridge

Construction for the new $49.9 million Frank J. Wood Bridge linking Topsham and Brunswick near an Androscoggin River dam has been ongoing throughout the year, despite efforts to preserve the old span that will eventually be demolished. The project, after years of pushback and legal disputes, had a busy construction season this past summer and is now on schedule. A project manager for the contractor building the bridge said that he expects the old structure will be demolished next winter.

The Downtown Streetscape

Brunswick started overhauling its aging sidewalks this year, which sparked concerns over business impact during peak tourist season. The project also drew criticism when longstanding trees were removed during the project. The project is on pause for the winter season and will continue in 2025.

For more 2024 highlights, check out our wrap of this year’s Midcoast sports and our election coverage on pressherald.com/TimesRecord.

Staff reporters Paul Bagnall and Laura Sitterly contributed to this story.

