Beyond the oyster heaps at Whaleback Shell Midden Historic Site, dark shadows of fish move in the Damariscotta River. Or so Mary Alice imagined as she sat at the small overlook above the apple orchard, where a short handicap-accessible trail led her from the car.

Years ago, while working for the Damariscotta River Association, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust Executive Director Steven Hufnagel read Alice’s experience in a visitor’s log.

“Thank you for making a wheelchair-accessible trail,” her partner wrote. “Mary Alice, whose passion was backpacking in the mountains, has lately had to sit in parking lots and wait. The joy on her face to see the river was great.”

The comment left a lasting impact, and Hufnagel recognized the need to improve local trails to accommodate users with mobility challenges.

In 2018, a successful fundraising campaign allowed CRCT to purchase the property between Round Top Farm and Whaleback, creating the start of the Rhoda and Lee Cohen River Trail. With a recently updated conservation easement from Laura and Vanesa Shields-Haas, the land trust will enter 2025 a step closer to developing a mile-long, fully accessible trail after two decades of planning.

The Cohen River Trail will start at Whaleback and extend north to CRCT’s Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta, passing under Route 1. It will be gently graded, wide enough for two or three people to walk abreast, and topped with packed stone dust, making it suitable for wheelchair users or walkers.

“We have always been focused on connecting people to ‘place,’” said Hufnagel. “But we saw how many people in our community were missing out. That shouldn’t be the case. Ideally, every town should have at least one accessible trail, if not several.”

Jim Grenier, CRCT trails and facilities manager, researched how to integrate the state forest service’s accessibility standards into the land trusts’ engineering designs. He also sought guidance from Enock Glidden, who uses an adventure wheelchair to explore adaptive terrains.

“We plan to conduct upgrades over the next few years to ensure ABA compliance with all our existing routes,” said Hufnagel. “We have made updates to our office, which now has an accessible front entrance, and, moving forward, are focused on making our website easier to navigate.”

CRCT’s efforts reflect a regional shift. Others on the Pemaquid Peninsula, including the Boothbay Regional Land Trust, are taking similar strides to help craft a future where all Mainers can enjoy the state’s natural beauty.

Entering the final stage

Construction will occur in three phases, with the first already completed.

The established section begins at CRCT’s Round Top Farm, crosses the Pete Noyes Preserve, and leads to the Whaleback Shell Midden State Historic Site. It features a crosswalk and sidewalk that connect to Great Salt Bay Community School for safe student access.

Last spring, the Maine Department of Transportation granted permission to extend the trail beneath Route 1.

In June, the land trust purchased a fifth property and received the sixth as a gift from MaineHealth. Thanks to a grant from Bangor Savings Bank by October, CRCT completed an additional section in the opposite direction, connecting the Round Top Campus to the east end of Church Street.

The Shield-Haas conservation amendment set the stage for the third and largest construction phase.

The original easement, created by former owners Joel and Nancy Green in the 1990s, allowed public access without specifying its nature or location. The new document now defines an accessible trail and its exact route across the property.

The Shields-Haas said they partnered with CRCT because they were inspired by the prospect of walking into town for events and the desire for their daughter to bike to school. But most importantly, they hoped to model a commitment to protecting lands and waters for the next generation.

“Inclusivity is an important value for our family,” said Vanessa. “This land is also culturally significant. We included a provision for the Wabanaki to harvest sweetgrass in the conservation amendment.”

CRCT plans to finalize the design this spring and begin construction next summer. To get there, though, Hufnagel emphasized the importance of fundraising.

“We’ve already seen a parade of students,” said Hufnagel. “The cross-country team runs from Great Salt Bay to our farm for practice. There’s so much enthusiasm surrounding what this new trail will mean– for parents pushing strollers, students headed to class, and dog walkers out for a stroll.”

A community effort

Hufnagel expressed gratitude to MaineHealth, Maine DOT, state agencies such as the Bureau of Parks and Lands and the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Mark DesMeules and Pete Noyes, former CRCT employees who helped advance the initiative, and the Shield-Haas.

As the organization approaches the construction phase, conducting surveys and creating a design plan have already cost $80,000. Hufnagel urged those willing to donate through the land trust website. Under the funding prompt, donors should specify their intention to support the Cohen River Trail.

“Rhoda and Lee Cohen were dedicated volunteers, funders, and supporters of our work,” said Hufnagel. “This project is dedicated to their legacy – their vision to bring everyone out into nature.”

