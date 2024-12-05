Three months after Schooner Landing Restaurant and Marina in Damariscotta burned down, the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire was accidental.

“Investigators recently found that overheated electrical circuitry under the pier likely caused the fire,” said Shannon Moss, Maine Department of Public Safety public information officer.

The historic pier, originally part of Cottrill’s Wharf, became a hub for tourists and locals at the turn of the 20th century. This was not the first fire at the establishment; a similar incident occurred at Schooner Landing on the snowy night of Feb. 1, 1993.

Welcoming the new

The charred rubble remained untouched in the wake of the fire, but that changed with the conclusion of the investigation.

Caleb Jones and Scott Folsom, co-owners of Schooner Landing, have started clearing the debris. They hired Hanley Construction and Ocean’s Edge Marine Construction of Bristol to remove over 410,000 pounds of wreckage. By Dec.1, the site was empty.

“They called it accidental because they don’t know exactly what happened,” Folsom said. “And I wish they did.”

Folsom said that when the Fire Department returned to the scene, they brought an excavator to dismantle the entire building and its floor, destroying much of the evidence. Regardless of whether clear answers were delivered, he said the “why” doesn’t matter as much as the “what’s next?”

The cost of debris removal was, for the most part, covered by insurance. Folsom is still negotiating with two companies, one that insures the building and the other the pilot system.

“Ocean’s Edge put booms in the water to prevent material from entering the river,” Folsom said. “The team used skiffs and nets to retrieve marine debris, and we could contain everything effectively.”

While much work remains to rise from the ashes, doing so presents an exciting challenge, Folsom said, adding that everything should be “up and running” by next summer.

“We need a kitchen, which we’re working on now,” he said. “Fortunately, the outdoor bar and stages remained intact. Even if it means bringing in food trucks, it’s crucial not to miss another season to keep our customers engaged and our team employed.”

The future of Schooner Landing involves two key phases: Folsom is focused on summer 2025 operations and is planning a complete rebuild for spring 2026.

Jones salvaged a charred wood block from the inside bar. He chopped it into small pieces and sold it at an employee benefit.

“There are about 25 locals who have a piece of our history in their homes,” said Folsom, who was given a large piece himself. “We will use this wood to create whatever comes next. A piece of the old will welcome in the new.”

To keep up-to-date with information about Schooner Landing’s rebuilding efforts, follow the business’ Facebook page.

