Weeks after a devastating fire leveled the Schooner Landing Restaurant and Marina, the Damariscotta community gathered on Sept. 22 for a Rock the Rubble employee benefit.

Although nobody was hurt in the blaze, many were left wondering what was next, and whether it might spell the end of the landmark restaurant. Not on owner Scott Folsom’s watch.

With plans to rebuild imminently, attention was turned to support the 49 employees who lost their jobs.

In true Schooner fashion, there seemed no better option than to throw a party.

Sunday’s music lineup featured local artists, including The Gulch, Eric Green, Round Pond Rangers, The Boneheads and a super jam to round out the night. Food trucks bordered the marina, offering options to pair with drinks served at the outdoor bar, which remained intact.

Various local businesses donated items to the silent auction and raffle, including a free Lincoln Theater membership and a two-night stay at the keeper’s house at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse. The Damariscotta River Grill gifted 10% of its happy hour sales each day leading up to the event.

Proceeds from the event were pooled into an ongoing GoFundMe, which surpassed its $25,000 goal.

The ‘grand finale’

“This is the grand finale,” said Folsom, thanking everyone who showed up, including the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Maine Department of Labor, which mobilized a job bank to support employees during the transition. “Everything will help compensate for the money lost, our staff’s season was cut short and health care.”

Some employees have already found temporary job security. But waitress Cait-Jolie Chalmers, who took the gig hoping to make some extra cash before returning to UMaine, said that’s not really what it’s about.

“We were about to wrap up anyway as summer came to a close,” Chalmers said. “The grief isn’t so much about what we lost but what we can’t get back. The morning of the fire, we all showed up to watch from the parking lot, crying. It was devastating, and it still feels like a death.”

For Folsom, the most challenging part was accepting that an era had truly ended. So much lay behind; what lay ahead?

A family friend managed to save some of the wood from the inside bar. Chunks of it were available for sale at the event, but a large piece was kept to be laminated into the new bar — so what was lost will never truly be.

Near the oyster station, a booth projected memories from Schooner Landings’ past. Over 1,000 photos were contributed by locals — frequent customers and those who visited once but loved it nonetheless.

The Damariscotta River Cruises typically offer oyster farm and seal-watching tours on most summer days, an oyster and wine tasting cruise on Wednesday and Saturday evenings, and a 5-7 p.m. happy hour sunset cruise on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The Teciani made an exception, offering $25 tours at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday so attendees could get out on the water.

“It will feel more like the marina should when Schooner’s back on its feet,” said Olga Oros, owner of Damariscotta River Cruises. “Until now, we’re happy to do what we can to accommodate.”

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

