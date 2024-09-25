Pejepscot History Center will present Vienna-based Daniel Adam Maltz performing on a 1792 Viennese fortepiano — the early piano as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig van Beethoven knew it — at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

The program will be held inside the Victorian double parlor of the historic Skolfield-Whittier House, owned and operated by PHC, at 161 Park Row in Brunswick. Both concerts are limited to 40 seats. The evening concert includes a reception with the pianist and a look at PHC’s own early-19th-century square piano, the first to arrive in Brunswick.

The concerts are part of Maltz’s North American tour.

“Hearing these pieces on a Viennese fortepiano in a more intimate space like the Skolfield-Whittier House helps the music come alive in a new, extraordinary way,” Maltz said in a prepared release from PHC. “I’ll introduce each piece and, post-concert, the audience can ask me questions and see this rare instrument up close.”

Called the “master of the Viennese fortepiano” (The Common Reader) and “the foremost performer in the world of the fortepiano” (Aspen Daily News), Maltz is the leading fortepianist of his generation. He has toured more than 70 cities in 2024. He specializes in Viennese Classicism, especially the works of Joseph Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven performed on the Viennese fortepianos of their era.

“Rarely do we get a chance like this,” said PHC Director Larissa Picard. “Not only will we hear from a Carnegie Hall–caliber musician, but attendees will be in an intimate, authentic setting, where this music was meant to be heard.”

Tickets are available online at pejepscothistorical.org/special-events/ or by calling 729-6606.

