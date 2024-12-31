Losing doesn’t sit well with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. He isn’t alone.

UP NEXT WHO: Buffalo Bills (13-3) at New England Patriots (3-13) WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: CBS

Following a 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, second-year players Pop Douglas and Keion White voiced their frustrations. White called for changes after the Patriots lost their sixth straight game (it’s their second six-game losing streak of the season), and Douglas said he was simply “tired of losing.” The Patriots are 7-26 since both players arrived.

On WEEI radio Monday, Maye said he hadn’t seen his teammates’ comments specifically but certainly understood the sentiment. He didn’t have any issue with them speaking out publicly.

“These guys are just frustrated we’re losing. Shoot, I’m frustrated,” Maye said. “The best way to fix it is just to work harder and find ways to win. I think when you’re making plays and you’re doing your job … things will come up on the right side. I think the guys and what they’re saying in the media will be more positive. I can’t blame them, though. I think some of the stuff about, ‘I hate losing. Tired of losing,’ I think we all are.”

Maye, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft, is confident brighter days are ahead despite New England’s 3-13 record. He believes the Patriots have offered glimpses of what they can be, and in 2025 have the ability to realize that potential.

“I’m confident. I’m confident in the guys. I’m confident in the coaches. I’m confident in myself,” Maye said. “I think pressure is a privilege and we want to go improve. We want to be better. We have guys that have shown flashes. We’ve shown flashes as a team this year when we’re putting our best foot forward. And it comes with the offense not putting the defense in bad spots. Especially me turning the ball over and little things being better in big situations in the game. So I’m real confident in the guys and look forward to what’s to come. I think this offseason is just another chance for us to work harder. With the season we’ve had and where we’re at right now, it just gives us more motivation.”

THE BUFFALO BILLS already have the AFC East and No. 2 seed locked up going into their Week 18 finale against the Patriots, so it would make sense for them to rest their starters as the playoffs approach.

But coach Sean McDermott confirmed quarterback Josh Allen will start Sunday, though his time on the field will be short.

“In Josh’s case, one of the things that that we know is very, very important to him is his consecutive starts streak, if you will, and it’s important to him for a great reason,” McDermott said. “He wants to be out there with his teammates and so he will be out there for a very, very short-lived amount of time, and then he’ll be off rather quickly there.”

Allen has started 110 consecutive regular-season games for the Bills.

McDermott added Sunday’s game will feature a blend of players who usually play and others that coaches want to see on the field for a closer look.

The Patriots, meanwhile, will miss the playoffs for a third straight season. After the New York Giants’ win Sunday, New England moved into the top spot for the draft. If the Patriots lose to the Bills, they’re guaranteed to keep their spot in the order and have the No. 1 pick in April.

It’s unclear what their game plan is, though coach Jerod Mayo said Monday that benching Maye and having Joe Milton III active isn’t off the table. Maye isn’t sure what the game plan is, but he’s preparing as if he’s going to be the starter.

