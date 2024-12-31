Wyllum Deveaux’s goal 4:36 into overtime capped the Maine Mariners’ comeback from a two-goal deficit as they rallied for a 4-3 win over the Trois-Rivières Lions in an ECHL game Tuesday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.
Derek Whitmore, a 40-year-old former Portland Pirate playing in his first pro game in three years, tied the game with 8:38 remaining in regulation. Jacob Hudson and Brooklyn Kalmikov also scored for the Mariners, and Ryan Bischel made 27 saves.
Maine is at home for three games this weekend against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.
