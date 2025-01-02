Patrick Ricard, a former University of Maine defensive lineman, was named to the AFC’s roster for the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career on Thursday.

Ricard was named to the team as a fullback, one of nine Baltimore Ravens selected to the team (five on offense, four on defense). In 16 games for Baltimore, Ricard has two receptions for eight yards and a touchdown. He was part of an offensive unit that helped running back Derrick Henry rush for 1,783 yards ad 14 touchdowns.

In seven seasons with the Ravens, Ricard has appeared in 120 games and started 61. He has 47 receptions for 301 yards and seven touchdowns.

At Maine, Ricard played 44 games on the defensive line, recording 208 tackles, including 47.5 for loss. He also had 18 sacks, 11 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and blocked two kicks. He was named to the all-Colonial Athletic Association first team as a senior.

